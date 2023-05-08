iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research firms have commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of IQ stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -300.50 and a beta of 0.51. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. Equities research analysts expect that iQIYI will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 219,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after buying an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

