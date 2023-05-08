IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $187.61. 437,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,766. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.92 and its 200-day moving average is $208.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.