IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

IRadimed Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.54. 26,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,344. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IRadimed by 14.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.