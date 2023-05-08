IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,236,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.54. 26,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,344. IRadimed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.00 million, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.45.
IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRMD shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
