IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 million-$15.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.35 EPS.

IRadimed Trading Up 1.3 %

IRMD stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 19.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IRadimed will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRMD. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IRadimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,759,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $355,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,759,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,247 shares of company stock worth $4,035,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRadimed

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 51.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.