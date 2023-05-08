IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.60 million-$15.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.10 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.35 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IRMD traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31. IRadimed has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 1.06.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IRadimed Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from IRadimed’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.54%.

IRMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at IRadimed

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,148,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $412,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,950 shares in the company, valued at $21,148,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $368,943.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,247 shares of company stock worth $4,035,287. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 47,298 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,911 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

