iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vantage Financial Partners LLC

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up about 7.7% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

IXUS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 283,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,304. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $63.83.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

