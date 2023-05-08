iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is TPB Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

TPB Wealth Advisors cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 20.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,075,000 after purchasing an additional 142,535 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $414.13. The stock had a trading volume of 931,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,012. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

