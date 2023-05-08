iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,656 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,042,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 226.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 197,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 983.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $413.76. 313,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,167,525. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.