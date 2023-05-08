iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Hudock Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hudock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $244.23. 437,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,550. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.79.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.