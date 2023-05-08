iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.6% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 215,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $244.65. 315,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,929. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.79. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

