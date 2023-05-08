iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lifted by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.9% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,843,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.