iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Coombe Bender & Co LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after buying an additional 948,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,902,000 after acquiring an additional 102,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 683,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,035,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

