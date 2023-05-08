iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after acquiring an additional 182,275 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 434,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after buying an additional 144,036 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 103,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 86,767 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 334.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 80,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 61,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,421 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.19. 305,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $25.26.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

