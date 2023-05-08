iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.17

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 588120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,295,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 182,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.