iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.19

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.19 and last traded at $100.02, with a volume of 542314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day moving average of $95.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

