iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.65

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 2138918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

