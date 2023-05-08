iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.56. 12,374,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,390,354. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

