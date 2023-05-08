iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Interactive Financial Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $8,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after buying an additional 789,244 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,630,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,030.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 413,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,338,000 after buying an additional 376,915 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,870. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

