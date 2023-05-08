iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.84

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.84 and last traded at $53.54, with a volume of 34554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $671.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

