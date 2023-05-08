iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,636,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after buying an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.