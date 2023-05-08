iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.48

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.48 and last traded at $98.76, with a volume of 29967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.02.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

