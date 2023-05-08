Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) PT Raised to C$17.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 4.7 %

IVN opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 20.86, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.48. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$13.05.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

