IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to Neutral

Robert W. Baird cut shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $38.02 on Thursday. IVERIC bio has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $54,870.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 55,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

