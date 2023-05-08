Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stake Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,013 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.07% of Jabil worth $279,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after acquiring an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Jabil by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,105,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.50. The stock had a trading volume of 82,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,025. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $89.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 4.64%.

In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

