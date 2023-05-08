Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 958.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 285,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $76.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $85.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

