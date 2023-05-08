Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 50500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Japan Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25.

Japan Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

