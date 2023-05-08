JBF Capital Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties makes up approximately 0.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties in the third quarter worth $2,319,000. Towerview LLC raised its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 73.1% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 580,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,778,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.58. 55,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,950. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.73. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24.

StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

