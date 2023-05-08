JBF Capital Inc. Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,240,000 after buying an additional 119,122 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 804,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,827,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 177,979 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,583,000 after buying an additional 72,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.77. 297,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,425. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $69.25.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.07.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

