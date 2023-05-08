JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 9,086 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up 0.6% of JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 16.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 4,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 2.6% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in State Street by 4.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Price Performance

STT traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.80. 336,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,062,396. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $94.74.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

