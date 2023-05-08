Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.68

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 1374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JRONY shares. UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

