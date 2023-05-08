Joann Chavez Sells 4,000 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.00. The company had a trading volume of 791,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,370. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $136.77.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 50.6% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 58,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 117.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.