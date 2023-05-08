Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.01-$1.03 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

JCI stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.91. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

