Joystick Price Hits $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Joystick has a market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $16,344.79 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00024717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,227.00 or 0.99968284 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Joystick Profile

JOY is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.05398064 USD and is down -5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $21,138.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

