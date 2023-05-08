JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Capital Analysts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 2.31% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,267.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 172,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 368.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 67,685 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JVAL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.45. 3,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,864. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

