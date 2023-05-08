Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KNDI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group

About Kandi Technologies Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $897,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 190,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

