Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Kandi Technologies Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of KNDI stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65.
Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kandi Technologies Group
About Kandi Technologies Group
Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

