Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $293.14 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $389.81 million and approximately $293.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00055908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00038394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 511,076,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 511,125,511 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

