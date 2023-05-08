Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Cut by M. Kulyk & Associates LLC

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.
In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 628,437 shares of company stock valued at $41,995,511 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.
K has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
