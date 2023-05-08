Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Shares Gap Up to $27.19

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.19, but opened at $28.61. Kenon shares last traded at $28.40, with a volume of 4,301 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.95.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $2.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the first quarter worth $233,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.