Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Keyence Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of KYCCF stock opened at $473.15 on Thursday. Keyence has a 1 year low of $307.70 and a 1 year high of $490.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.35.

About Keyence

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

