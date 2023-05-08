KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $857,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KLA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,279,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 726,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,941,000 after acquiring an additional 78,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 708,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.60. 242,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,064. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $378.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.21%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total value of $1,492,366.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,866 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

