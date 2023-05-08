Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Down 4.5%

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 7,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 90,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $670.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Koppers Announces Dividend

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Koppers by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 45.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Koppers

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.