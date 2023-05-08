Kristin M. Coleman Buys 1,373 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.4 %

ALB traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.88. 2,714,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.4% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 89.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 191,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,370,000 after acquiring an additional 90,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.2% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.94.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

