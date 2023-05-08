Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 46,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 503,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

