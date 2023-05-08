Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Down 5.5%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 46,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 503,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.
Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000.
About Kymera Therapeutics
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)
- Is the Electric Vehicle Movement Losing Steam?
- 3 High-Yield Banks Insiders Are Buying
- Will ChatGPT Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for Chegg?
- Is the Market Reacting Too Negatively to Pinterest Earnings?
- More Analysts Should See Energizer Holdings As A Buy: Here Is Why
Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.