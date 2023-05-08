L.M. Kohn & Company Buys 378 Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 5,539.6% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,547,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,121 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

BATS SMDV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 64,970 shares. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $51.23 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a market cap of $803.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.37.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

