L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 22,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 715.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,951 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,934,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LMBS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.15. 390,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,498. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.62 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.92.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.