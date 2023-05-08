L.M. Kohn & Company Has $971,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Southern were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.65. 1,536,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,269. The company has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock valued at $502,179. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.