L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 1,498 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,845,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,604,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after buying an additional 279,109 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $12,288,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 245,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,926,000 after buying an additional 139,381 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $79.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.