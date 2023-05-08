L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.47. 3,315,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,679. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day moving average of $84.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.