L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 25,923 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,923 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.