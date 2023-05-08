L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 993 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

L.M. Kohn & Company lessened its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after acquiring an additional 210,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,590,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total transaction of $247,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $424,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,863,188.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,206 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,997 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRM traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $197.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.27. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 940.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.